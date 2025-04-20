What's the story

Genesis has unveiled its new X Gran Equator Concept at the 2025 New York Auto Show.

The rugged vehicle previews a large SUV that will take on luxury off-roaders such as the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

The debut comes just days after Genesis introduced two G90-based coupe and convertible concepts at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025.