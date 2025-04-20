Will this Gensis EV launch in India to rival Defender?
What's the story
Genesis has unveiled its new X Gran Equator Concept at the 2025 New York Auto Show.
The rugged vehicle previews a large SUV that will take on luxury off-roaders such as the Land Rover Defender, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
The debut comes just days after Genesis introduced two G90-based coupe and convertible concepts at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025.
Design details
Exterior design: A blend of ruggedness and elegance
The Genesis X Gran Equator Concept highlights the latest evolution of the brand's "Athletic Elegance" design language, with an emphasis on off-roading.
Its long hood, short front overhang, and narrow windshield lend it a profile more similar to raised estate cars than conventional SUVs.
The vehicle sports Genesis's signature 'two-line' parallel LED lights on both ends and silver roof rails on top.
Interior details
Unique interior design: Retro aesthetic with modern features
The interior of the X Gran Equator Concept has a retro touch, with an emphasis on physical controls.
It has four circular digital displays, which look like analog dials, to provide information such as navigation and wheel travel.
The cabin also has a two-spoke steering wheel packed with buttons, chunky stalks behind it, and a smaller three-gauge digital cluster showing speed, range, and time.
Performance
Powertrain and platform: Hybrid, range-extender, and all-electric
The X Gran Equator Concept is based on an offshoot of the platform that underpins Kia EV9.
Although the shown concept is all-electric, Genesis intends to support a range of powertrains in the production-spec SUV, including hybrid and range-extender options.
However, hydrogen fuel cells have been ruled out from this line-up despite ongoing technology development at parent company Hyundai.
Launch
Expected launch and potential market entry
Genesis design chief Luc Donckerwolke hinted that a production-spec version of the X Gran Equator Concept could be developed within three years, indicating a possible 2028-2029 launch.
As Genesis plans to enter India in late 2025, it remains to be seen if the production-spec X Gran Equator would be available in this market.
The vehicle's rugged design and advanced features would make it a strong contender in the luxury off-roader segment.