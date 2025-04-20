What's the story

Kawasaki has officially launched the 2025 iteration of its Eliminator 500 cruiser motorcycle in India, starting at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model arrives at a price hike of ₹14,000 over its predecessor but retains the same styling, color options, and hardware as before.

The motorcycle is offered in a single Metallic Flat Spark Black color option that goes well with its classic design.