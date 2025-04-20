2025 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 launched at ₹5.7 lakh: Check features
What's the story
Kawasaki has officially launched the 2025 iteration of its Eliminator 500 cruiser motorcycle in India, starting at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new model arrives at a price hike of ₹14,000 over its predecessor but retains the same styling, color options, and hardware as before.
The motorcycle is offered in a single Metallic Flat Spark Black color option that goes well with its classic design.
Design details
A look at its retro-inspired design
The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 is a cruiser motorcycle that attracts enthusiasts with its timeless design and relaxed vibe.
Its strong road presence is accentuated by a muscular profile and exposed frame and engine components.
The bike's retro-inspired elements, including the round headlamp, rearview mirrors, and curvy fuel tank, further add to its overall aesthetic appeal.
Specifications
Features and performance
The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 features all-LED lighting, stylish turn indicators, a wide handlebar, 2-into-1 exhaust, and split seats.
It promises an upright riding position with forward set foot pegs for long rides.
The bike's seat height of just 735mm makes it easy for riders of varying heights to handle it with confidence.
The motorcycle is powered by a 451cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that produces peak torque of 42.6Nm and a max power output of 45hp.
Tech specs
Advanced tech and safety features
The Eliminator 500 features a 6-speed, return shift transmission and standard assist and slipper clutch.
It employs a high-tensile steel Trellis frame mounted on telescopic forks at front and swingarm rear suspension.
The braking setup includes single disks at front (310mm) and rear (240mm) with dual-channel ABS as standard.
The bike also features an all-digital LCD instrument panel displaying functions like trip meter, fuel gage, odometer, clock, bar-style tachometer, gear position indicator etc.