40 fixes in 4 months—Ford leads auto recalls in 2025
What's the story
US auto giant Ford has issued as many as 40 recalls between January 1 and April 18, more than any other automaker this year.
This equates to an average of one recall every 2.7 days, highlighting ongoing challenges in vehicle quality and safety.
This year, Ford has recalled over 1.23 million vehicles in the US.
Volkswagen comes in second with 12 recalls this year, while General Motors has issued nine. Honda and Stellantis have each issued eight recalls.
Decrease
Number of recalled vehicles down by nearly 1 million
While Ford's recall of 1.2 million vehicles is substantial, it represents a decrease of nearly one million compared to the same period in 2024.
In terms of affected vehicles, Tesla comes second after Ford with 661,810 recalled cars this year.
A closer look at Ford's recalls shows that nearly half affect less than 1,000 vehicles each. Among them, five recalls affect less than 100 vehicles each.
The smallest recall affected two units of 2022 Mavericks model.
Audit
Major recalls include brake and software issues
Significant recalls involve 123,611 units of 2017-2018 F-150s, Expeditions, and Lincoln Navigators due to brake fluid leaks that could reduce braking performance.
Additionally, 24,655 units of the 2025 Ford Explorer are being recalled for a software issue that may cause the powertrain control module to reset during driving, potentially leading to engine stalling.
Approximately half of the recalls are part of an audit initiated by Ford on March 20, focusing on vehicles with previous software-related fixes.
Background
Historical context of Ford's recall record
Ford has a history of leading in recalls, having been the most recalled brand in the US for three consecutive years up to 2023.
In 2023, the company issued 54 recalls affecting approximately 5.7 million vehicles.
The high number of recalls underscores the importance of robust quality control and effective software management in modern vehicles.
Consumers are advised to stay informed about recalls and ensure that necessary repairs are completed promptly.