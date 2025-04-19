What's the story

US auto giant Ford has issued as many as 40 recalls between January 1 and April 18, more than any other automaker this year.

This equates to an average of one recall every 2.7 days, highlighting ongoing challenges in vehicle quality and safety.

This year, Ford has recalled over 1.23 million vehicles in the US.

Volkswagen comes in second with 12 recalls this year, while General Motors has issued nine. Honda and Stellantis have each issued eight recalls.