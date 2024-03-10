Next Article

Both cars feature an all-LED lighting setup

New Ford Endeavour or Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV is better

By Pradnesh Naik 06:00 pm Mar 10, 2024

What's the story Ford is planning to make a comeback in the Indian market with the new-generation Endeavour soon. The US-based carmaker aims to dominate the full-size SUV category on our shores with its aggressive design and potent powertrain options. However, it faces tough competition from the current segment leader, Toyota Fortuner. Between these two behemoths, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Toyota has been one of the leading SUV makers in the Indian market. While Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai dominate the entry-level and mid-size categories, the Japanese marque leads the way in the full-size segment with the Fortuner. However, Ford is now planning a grand re-entry on our shores with the all-new Endeavour to claim the top spot.

Design

Between the two, Ford Endeavour looks more appealing

Toyota Fortuner sports a long and sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a side-stepper, roof rails, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Ford Endeavour has a butch SUV design and features vertical projector LED headlamps, C-shaped DRLs, a large hexagonal grille, silver skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillamps.

Interiors

Endeavour has an upmarket cabin with a large infotainment panel

Inside, the Fortuner's seven-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, seven airbags, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and a premium JBL sound system. The Endeavour gets a panoramic sunroof, a 12-inch infotainment panel, a 12.4-inch digital driver's display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and multiple ADAS functions.

Performance

Endeavour packs more powerful engine options

The Toyota Fortuner is backed by a 2.8-liter diesel engine that develops 201hp/500Nm and a 2.7-liter petrol mill that delivers 164hp/245Nm. The motors are mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that puts out 170hp/405Nm or a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel motor that develops 210hp/500Nm. Both get a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs. 33.43 lakh and Rs. 51.44 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the Ford Endeavour to begin at Rs. 30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Endeavour makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive SUV looks, upmarket seven-seater cabin, and potent powertrain options.