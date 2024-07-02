In brief Simplifying... In brief Volkswagen's high-priced cars are struggling in India, a market that favors cost-effective vehicles.

The company's future in the country may hinge on a strategic partnership, potentially with Mahindra.

What's the story Volkswagen is contemplating selling its share in Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. (SAVWIPL) despite a $2 billion investment, due to difficulties in the price-sensitive Indian market. SKODA Auto CEO Claus Zellmer confirmed the company's exploration of this possibility, seeking a partner with engineering, sales, and procurement competence. Zellmer stated that the goal is to find a partner who can contribute to aiding both parties to achieve greater success than in the past.

Volkswagen's struggles in India are due to its high-priced, over-engineered vehicles that do not align with the country's preference for competitively priced cars. The company's commitment to global standards has resulted in less cost-effective vehicles compared to its rivals. This has limited Volkswagen and SKODA's appeal mainly to enthusiasts, rather than the wider market.

Mahindra, a company with past collaborations with Volkswagen, is seen as a potential partner for this strategic move. While no timeline has been confirmed for finishing talks with potential partners, Zellmer emphasized the need to find a partner that shares an equal stake. The future of Volkswagen in the country depends on this strategic partnership decision.

Volkswagen is still advocating for higher incentives for hybrid vehicles in India. The firm believes that merely offering choices between internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and electric vehicles (EVs), is not adequate. Instead, it is arguing for incentivizing hybrid technology as a means of bridging the gap between ICE and EVs.