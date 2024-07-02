In brief Simplifying... In brief Honda is offering hefty discounts on its Amaze sedan, City, and Elevate SUV models this July.

Honda India is offering discounts to boost sales

Save up to ₹1L on Honda Amaze, City this July

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:28 pm Jul 02, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Honda is offering significant discounts and benefits on all its models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate, in an effort to stimulate sales during a market slowdown. The company has seen fewer customer visits and an increase in unsold inventory. Consequently, it has extended its June 2024 benefits into July, which encompass cash discounts, loyalty and exchange benefits, as well as corporate schemes.

Honda Amaze receives highest discounts

The Amaze sedan, Honda's entry-level model, is being offered with the highest discounts this month. The current-generation car has been on the market for several years and is due for an upgrade soon. Discounts on the Amaze range from ₹66,000 to ₹1.04 lakh. Additionally, buyers retrofitting a CNG kit on certain variants can avail of an extra ₹40,000 discount upon submission of relevant documents.

What about City and Elevate?

The Honda City is also available with appealing discounts this month. Depending on the variant chosen, discounts on the City range from ₹68,000 to ₹89,000. The hybrid model of the City offers discounts of up to ₹65,000. Meanwhile, Honda's Elevate SUV is available with discounts ranging from ₹55,000 to ₹67,000, depending on the variant selected.

Discounts subject to city and stock availability

It's important to note that these discounts may vary from city to city, and are subject to stock availability. Honda India advises customers to check with their local dealer for exact discount figures.