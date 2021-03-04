In a bid to boost sales, Honda is offering attractive discounts on select models like the Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V. These offers are valid till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 to all existing Honda customers. Here's a sneak-peek.

Offers Details about the discounts

Honda Amaze can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The Jazz hatchback is available with a cash and exchange benefit of Rs. 15,000 each. The WR-V is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 15,000. The Exclusive Edition is available with an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.

Car #1 Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 6.22 lakh

Honda Amaze has a sloping roofline, a narrow grille, sleek halogen headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags. The four-wheeler is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 99hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that delivers 89hp/110Nm.

Car #2 Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh

Honda Jazz features a sporty design with sleek headlamps, a power antenna, a rear spoiler, and 15-inch alloy wheels. It offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags, quad speakers, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. Under the hood, the hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm

Car #3 Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.55 lakh