-
Honda announces attractive discounts on these cars in MarchLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 06:18 pm
-
In a bid to boost sales, Honda is offering attractive discounts on select models like the Amaze, Jazz, and WR-V.
These offers are valid till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 6,000 to all existing Honda customers.
Here's a sneak-peek.
-
-
Offers
Details about the discounts
-
Honda Amaze can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000.
The Jazz hatchback is available with a cash and exchange benefit of Rs. 15,000 each.
The WR-V is up for grabs with benefits worth Rs. 15,000. The Exclusive Edition is available with an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively.
-
Car #1
Honda Amaze: Price begins at Rs. 6.22 lakh
-
Honda Amaze has a sloping roofline, a narrow grille, sleek halogen headlamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, there is a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags.
The four-wheeler is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 99hp/200Nm and a 1.2-liter petrol motor that delivers 89hp/110Nm.
-
Car #2
Honda Jazz: Price starts at Rs. 7.55 lakh
-
Honda Jazz features a sporty design with sleek headlamps, a power antenna, a rear spoiler, and 15-inch alloy wheels.
It offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an adjustable steering wheel, dual airbags, quad speakers, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console.
Under the hood, the hatchback runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 88.5hp/110Nm
-
Car #3
Honda WR-V: Price begins at Rs. 8.55 lakh
-
Lastly, the Honda WR-V sports an all-LED lighting setup, a chrome grille, silvered roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
It has a spacious cabin with five seats, an electric sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The SUV is available with a 1.2-liter petrol unit that generates 88.5hp/110Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 98hp/200Nm.