Attractive discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars in India this MarchLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 05:37 pm
In an attempt to increase sales, Maruti Suzuki Arena and NEXA dealerships in India are offering attractive deals on select models such as the S-Presso, Celerio, S-Cross, and Ciaz.
These offers are valid till the end of March and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses.
Here are more details.
Car #1
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Price begins at Rs. 3.70 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 each.
The car has a boxy look and sports a chrome-finished cascading grille, adjustable headlights, and 14-inch wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and twin airbags for safety.
It runs on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter petrol engine that churns out 67hp/90Nm.
Car #2
Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Price starts Rs. 4.53 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up for grabs with an exchange bonus and cash discount worth Rs. 20,000 each.
It has a sleek chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, 14-inch wheels, and swept-back headlamps. There is a 5-seater cabin with power windows, parking sensors, and twin airbags for safety.
The car is powered by a BS6-compliant 998cc petrol engine that delivers 58hp/78Nm.
Car #3
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.39 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with benefits of up to Rs. 67,000, including accessories worth Rs. 37,000.
It has a chromed grille, roof rails, rear spoiler, sleek LED headlights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin, multiple airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and cruise control.
The car draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine that churns out 103hp/138Nm.
Car #4
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price starts at Rs. 8.42 lakh
Finally, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz can be purchased with offers worth Rs. 40,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.
It has an eye-catching design, featuring a chromed grille, LED projector headlamps, and designer alloy wheels. The sedan boasts of a 5-seater cabin, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a rear-view camera.
It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.