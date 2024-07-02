In brief Simplifying... In brief The Vespa 946 Dragon, a unique scooter model with a dragon-themed design, has been launched in India at a price of ₹14L.

This collector's edition scooter, symbolising power and good fortune, comes with a 150cc engine, 12-inch wheels, and a 220mm front disc brake for enhanced handling and safety.

Buyers will also receive an exclusive Vespa Dragon Varsity Jacket, featuring a dragon motif and design elements that mirror the scooter's aesthetic. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vespa 946 Dragon is hand-crafted in Italy and arrives via CBU route

Scooter costlier than CRETA? Vespa 946 Dragon debuts at ₹14L

By Mudit Dube 02:56 pm Jul 02, 202402:56 pm

What's the story Vespa's 946 Dragon has been introduced in India with a price tag of ₹14.28 lakh (ex-showroom), making it costlier than some popular SUVs. This limited edition scooter is part of a global launch to celebrate the Lunar New Year and is brought to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). According to Piaggio, the design of the Vespa 946 Dragon is hand-crafted in Italy and uses advanced technology to symbolize "the coming together of cultures, innovation and sophistication."

Design features

Vespa 946 Dragon: A unique blend of tradition and technology

The Vespa 946 Dragon is based on the standard Vespa 946 model but boasts unique paintwork and decals. It features a light gold base coat with distinctive green dragon graphics beneath its headlamp and along its profile. This design pays tribute to the cultural significance of the dragon in Asian traditions, symbolising power, strength, and good fortune.

Performance specs

Vespa 946 Dragon: A showcase of power and safety

The Vespa 946 Dragon is equipped with an air-cooled, 150cc engine and retains the brand's signature metal-monocoque body. It features a single leading-link shock upfront, operates on 12-inch wheels, and includes a 220mm front disc brake. These specifications are designed to enhance handling and safety for riders of this exclusive scooter model.

Collector's edition

Vespa 946 Dragon: A collector's edition for rare collectibles enthusiasts

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD of Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited, stated that Vespa has always been more than just a mobility brand. It stands for "freedom of expression and celebration of art and culture." In line with this spirit, the company is excited to bring the collector's edition Vespa 946 Dragon to India for customers who appreciate rare collectibles.

Bonus inclusion

Exclusive Vespa Dragon Varsity Jacket included with purchase

In addition to the scooter itself, buyers of the Vespa 946 Dragon will receive an exclusive Vespa Dragon Varsity Jacket. This jacket features ribbed wool and Nappa leather sleeves with a dragon motif in emerald green. It also includes prints and embroideries on the left pocket and back panel, mirroring the scooter's unique design.