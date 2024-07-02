In brief Simplifying... In brief Tata Motors is offering hefty discounts on its 2023 models, including the Safari, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon.

Discounts may vary from city to city and are subject to the availability of stock

Tata Harrier, Safari receive ₹1.33 lakh discounts this July

What's the story Tata Motors has announced significant discounts and benefits this July on several of its models, including the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari. These discounts apply to both MY2024 and MY2023 models. The benefits are offered in various forms such as cash discounts, corporate benefits, and exchange bonuses. However, it's important to note that these discounts vary from city to city and are subject to the availability of stock.

Safari and Harrier

Tata Safari and Harrier models offered with hefty discounts

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹1.33 lakh on unsold MY2023 pre-facelift stocks of the Tata Safari and Harrier models. The facelifted MY2023 models are being offered with up to ₹88,000 off, while the newer MY2024 models only receive an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a corporate benefit of ₹8,000. The Altroz hatchback is available with discounts of up to ₹70,000 for its petrol and diesel variants on MY2023 units.

Tiago, Tigor, Nexon

Discounts on Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon models detailed

The Tiago petrol variant is up for grabs with benefits of up to ₹90,000 on the 2023 model. Tata Tigor MY2023 units are available with offers worth up to ₹85,000 for both petrol and CNG variants. The Nexon petrol model is available with benefits of up to ₹90,000 on pre-facelift MY2023 units while the diesel variants get up to ₹40,000 in cash discount and ₹35,000 as exchange bonus.