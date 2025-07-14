Qualcomm's Snapdragon Auto Day on July 30: What to expect?

Qualcomm , a leading US-based chipset maker, will host its first Snapdragon Auto Day in New Delhi on July 30. The event is being held in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and shall focus on making vehicles safer and smarter on our shores. It will also highlight India's role in the future of connected transportation.

Highlights Automakers, tech firms, and suppliers under 1 roof The Snapdragon Auto Day shall bring together automakers, tech firms, and suppliers to explore innovations in software-defined vehicles and in-car connectivity. Qualcomm plans to show how its automotive platforms are shaping next-generation mobility with AI-backed features, interactive 3D displays, and personalized in-car experiences. The event will also provide a closer look at advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-vehicle communication tools.

Indian influence India's role in automotive innovation to be highlighted A major focus of the event will be India's growing leadership in the global auto sector. Qualcomm wants to show how local talent, technology, and manufacturing are fueling global innovation from India. The event will also have product demos, expert sessions, and networking opportunities for those in automotive and tech industries.