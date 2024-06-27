In brief Simplifying... In brief Samsung is considering using MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC for its Galaxy S25 lineup due to a potential price increase for Qualcomm's Snapdragon and low production yields of its own Exynos 2500.

This move could also give Samsung a bargaining chip in negotiations with Qualcomm.

The Galaxy S25 series may use three different SoCs across various markets

Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup may use MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC

What's the story Samsung may incorporate MediaTek chips into its forthcoming Galaxy S25 family, slated for a January launch next year. The rumors point specifically to the use of the flagship Dimensity 9400 chip, potentially alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Samsung's own Exynos 2500. This could result in Samsung's next flagship family featuring three different System on Chips (SoCs) across various markets.

Speculation basis

MediaTek chip may be cheaper than Qualcomm's SoC

While the information remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that Samsung's consideration of the high-end MediaTek chipset is due to Qualcomm's rumored price hike for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and subpar yields on the Exynos 2500. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC currently costs around $190-200, but its successor might be priced as high as $260 per unit. Additionally, the yield of 3nm Exynos 2500 is only about 40%, falling short of the necessary 60% for mass production.

Future plans

Samsung's strategy amid chipset challenges

Samsung reportedly plans to improve the yield of the Exynos 2500 by August. If yields remain low and Qualcomm's next high-end chip proves costly, it could be advantageous for Samsung to include MediaTek in their chipset lineup. This move could also serve as a negotiation tactic with Qualcomm, providing Samsung with more flexibility in its approach to the production of its upcoming Galaxy S25 family.