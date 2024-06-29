In brief Simplifying... In brief Qualcomm is working with Google and OEMs to streamline Android updates, aiming to overcome issues caused by aging chipsets.

Qualcomm will reveal more on this matter "later this year"

Qualcomm to simplify Android update process for OEMs: Here's how

What's the story Qualcomm, a prominent semiconductor and telecommunications equipment firm, is planning to simplify Android updates for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Chris Patrick, Qualcomm's SVP and General Manager of Handsets, disclosed in an interview with Android Authority that the company is optimizing its System on Chips's (SoCs) internal code and machinery. This move aims to alleviate the difficulties OEMs encounter when implementing security and Android version updates.

Efforts to improve Android update reception

One of the main obstacles to swift update reception is the aging chipsets within an Android handset. Patrick explained that a phone's SoC isn't the sole factor contributing to this issue. He revealed that Qualcomm has been collaborating with Google and OEMs for several years to alter the structure of inline code, a change expected to enhance OEMs's product catalog updating efficiency.

Plans for Android update support

Qualcomm has hinted at revealing more about its "code optimization" efforts later this year. However, Patrick clarified that these improvements won't necessarily lead to five or seven-year firmware support for devices, as Google has pledged. Despite this, he believes the changes should facilitate a smoother flow of Android updates rather than limiting software possibilities in the devices.

Samsung considers Google-like approach to updates

Following Google's extended support announcement, Samsung, the Korean OEM, is contemplating a similar approach. The company typically provides four years of major Android OS updates and five years of security patches for its higher-tier devices. Recently, with the launch of its Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has promised seven years of Android updates and security patches, similar to Google.

Qualcomm's upcoming announcements and summit

Qualcomm has hinted at more announcements to come in 2024. The company is set to host its next summit in Hawaii this October, where details about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will be revealed. While it remains uncertain whether these machinery upgrades have been incorporated into Qualcomm's next flagship chip, Patrick's statements provide optimism for the future of Android updates.