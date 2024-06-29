In brief Simplifying... In brief Google Keep has introduced a multi-account feature for Android tablets and foldable smartphones.

This feature, available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and personal Google account holders, allows users to switch accounts within the app.

To use it, select a note, navigate to the overflow menu, choose "Open in new window," then press the back arrow to return to the main screen and switch accounts. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Google Keep announces multi-account support for Android tablets, foldable smartphones

By Akash Pandey 02:57 pm Jun 29, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Google Keep, a note-taking service from Google, has introduced multi-account support when two instances of the app are open on Android tablets or foldables. This update comes a year after Google Keep enabled users to open a second instance of the app, in split-screen mode on large-screen devices. Google is now merging multi-instance support with multi-account support, to offer users an enhanced view of their notes and more ways to manage content across multiple accounts.

User guide

How to use it?

To utilize the multi-account feature, users must select a note from the home screen, navigate to the overflow menu, and choose "Open in new window." After this, they need to press the back arrow in the top-left corner to return to the main screen and then switch accounts. It is important to note that this process does not support using the system Recents multitasking menu > Split for selecting Google Keep.

Information

Multi-account feature available to all users

The side-by-side multi-account feature is accessible to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts. This new functionality has been rolled out with version 5.24.242.03.90 of the Google Keep app.