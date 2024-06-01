Next Article

Some codes may not work in your region due to server restrictions

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem today's codes

By Akash Pandey 09:22 am Jun 01, 2024

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX has disclosed a list of active redeem codes for June 1, 2024. These codes allow players to secure exclusive rewards at no cost. The rewards can include valuable diamonds, the game's premium currency, unique character skins, powerful weapons, and more. It is important to note that these codes are only valid for one-time use per player and may expire within 12-18 hours.

List

Redeem codes offer various rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 1 include: F7T2L0X9G4K5D3N2, FJ6M8R1S4B9P0C3T, FE2I7U5H1Y4Q9A6W, FO8N3V5X1Y2B6D4H. FK9C7F3P2M6S4W8R, T0G5N1J4K8FV3X6L, A4U1KF3D5H7M2Q9V, B9F3J7C2T4P1FR5G. L6W8FY2Q3N9E4X1S, H5G2M7D9R1B3FK6P, X1TF4H9R2G6F3C7V, M3S6X9N2V5G1FP4J. D7L9FW2B4K8Q1C3A, FY4O7H1M5S9J2G6D, FR1P4J8V3N5B2F6T, FQ6C9T2M5G7X3R8W. FV3S6D9N2B4J7R1K, FG5X8V2K4H6M1Q3F, FN9B2M4R7G1W3C5T, FP2R5K9D3N7J1F4G.

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim the rewards, players must visit the official rewards redemption website. They need to log in to their account using their Facebook, Apple, Google, or X credentials. After logging in, they should enter a redeem code from the list into the designated text field, and click on "CONFIRM." The rewards will be credited to the player's in-game mailbox within 24 hours.