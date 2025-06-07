What's the story

Milan Kovac, the chief of Tesla's Optimus humanoid robot program, has announced his departure from the company.

In a post on X, Kovac said he had to make "the most difficult decision" of his life to leave. He added that he was "far away from home for too long, and will need to spend more time with family abroad."

Despite his exit, Kovac stressed that his support for Elon Musk and Tesla remains "ironclad."