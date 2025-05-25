What's the story

Leading satellite communication providers, including Elon Musk's Starlink, are looking to launch their services in India.

These services will be offered at a competitive price of under $10 (roughly ₹850) per month for unlimited data plans, The Economic Times reported.

The move comes as part of their promotional campaign to lure as many as 10 million users in the mid-to-long term.

The idea is to offset high spectrum costs through economies of scale.