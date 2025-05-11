This is India's 1st race car made solely from e-waste
What's the story
In a first for India, Envision Energy has unveiled the country's first-ever race car, the "Recover-E," made entirely out of electronic waste (e-waste).
The futuristic vehicle was created in partnership with EarthDay.org, an environmental non-profit organization.
The Recover-E is only the second vehicle of its kind in the world, after a similar prototype was displayed at the London E-Prix in 2023.
Contents
Vehicle made from discarded electronics
The Recover-E car is made out of discarded electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.
The unusual design seeks to draw attention to the increasing problem of e-waste in India, the third-largest generator of e-waste in the world according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024.
Envision Energy India Managing Director R P V Prasad stressed this project is a conceptual demonstration for future cars/parts made from e-waste.
Innovation
Car symbolizes e-waste issues
James Mercer, Commercial Director at Envision Racing, said the Recover-E initiative is a symbolic representation of e-waste issues. He added it aims to show that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.
Envision Racing is a part of Envision Energy's Formula E team, which won the Formula E Teams' Championship in 2023.
Advocacy
Recover-E project aligns with Earth Day's theme
EarthDay.org has timed the Recover-E initiative with its 55th anniversary and this year's global theme, "Our Power, Our Planet."
Karuna Singh, Regional Director for Asia at EarthDay.org, said the project seeks to encourage clean energy and circular economy practices.
While not meant for commercial production, Envision Energy hopes the Recover-E car will spark conversations around responsible consumption and waste reuse.