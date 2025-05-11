What's the story

In a first for India, Envision Energy has unveiled the country's first-ever race car, the "Recover-E," made entirely out of electronic waste (e-waste).

The futuristic vehicle was created in partnership with EarthDay.org, an environmental non-profit organization.

The Recover-E is only the second vehicle of its kind in the world, after a similar prototype was displayed at the London E-Prix in 2023.