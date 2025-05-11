Why BMW, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz recalled 70,000 cars in China
What's the story
BMW, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz are recalling nearly 70,000 vehicles in China over potential safety hazards.
The move comes as Chinese authorities ramp up safety inspections in the auto industry after a recent deadly accident involving a Xiaomi electric vehicle.
According to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), BMW's China division will start recalling its cars from June 25.
List
BMW and Toyota's recall details
BMW will recall 26,766 locally manufactured vehicles and 80 imported cars over the power connector flaw that could cause a fire.
SAMR revealed the information in an announcement on its official website.
Meanwhile, FAW Toyota, the Japanese automaker's joint venture in China, will also recall 10,892 cars in the country.
Others
Mercedes-Benz and Genesis's recall
Mercedes-Benz will also start its recall process, calling back 31,874 vehicles, including four imported units.
The move comes to fix fire risks and installation issues concerning the air-conditioning condensate drain line according to SAMR.
Meanwhile, British marque Genesis will recall 181 imported cars over dashboard-related problems.
Safety
Recall numbers surge in China
Notably, the latest round of recalls is nearly 10 times bigger than last month's when 11 car brands recalled a combined 7,200 vehicles.
The surge comes after several measures taken by Beijing to improve vehicle safety standards.
The issue of car safety was a key topic at China's largest auto show held in Shanghai last month.