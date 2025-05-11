May 11, 202510:31 am

What's the story

BMW, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz are recalling nearly 70,000 vehicles in China over potential safety hazards.

The move comes as Chinese authorities ramp up safety inspections in the auto industry after a recent deadly accident involving a Xiaomi electric vehicle.

According to the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), BMW's China division will start recalling its cars from June 25.