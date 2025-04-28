China backs Pakistan's 'independent probe' demand into Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
China has reiterated its support for Pakistan in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a phone conversation with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, stressed China's assistance to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests.
Wang urged restraint on both India and Pakistan as tensions rise following the April 22 attack on tourists near Pahalgam that killed 26.
Investigation call
China calls for an impartial investigation
Wang Yi said China is watching closely the developments after the Pahalgam terror attack and supports an "impartial investigation" into the incident.
Pakistan has denied responsibility and called for a neutral probe. But it is worth noting that the Resistance Front, a proxy for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has already claimed responsibility.
"China has always supported Pakistan in its resolute anti-terrorism actions. As a staunch friend....China fully understands Pakistan's reasonable security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty...security interests," Wang said.
Peaceful resolution
Wang advocates for restraint and dialogue
Wang Yi also said that conflict is neither in the fundamental interests of India or Pakistan nor conducive to regional peace and stability.
He encouraged both nations to "exercise restraint, meet each other halfway and promote the cooling of the situation."
His call for de-escalation comes even as tensions continue to rise in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.
Situation report
Dar updates Wang on Indo-Pak tensions
Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy PM, briefed Wang Yi on the rising tensions between Pakistan and India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a statement, China's foreign ministry quoted Dar reiterating Islamabad's steadfastness in fighting terrorism and opposition to provocative actions that would further escalate the situation.
He assured Wang of Pakistan's commitment to responsible management of the situation and communication with China and the world.
Diplomatic relations
Dar appreciates China's unwavering support
Dar thanked China for its "consistent and unwavering support" and reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to the shared vision of an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in a statement.
"Both sides reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies," the statement said.