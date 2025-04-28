11 killed after car plows through Vancouver festival; suspect charged
What's the story
The suspect in a fatal car-ramming attack at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, Canada, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.
As many as 11 people aged between five and 65 were killed after he rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old British Columbia resident, was arrested at the site and continues to be detained after facing court.
Ongoing investigation
Authorities investigating potential additional charges
The British Columbia prosecution service has said more charges may be laid against Lo.
However, authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive for the attack, pointing to Lo's history of mental health issues.
PM Mark Carney called it an event that has left Canada "shocked, devastated and heartbroken," while Vancouver's police chief Steve Rai called it "the darkest day" in the city's history.
Incident details
Attack occurred during Lapu-Lapu Day festival
The attack happened just after 8:00pm on Saturday when the man rammed into people attending the Lapu-Lapu Day festival.
The celebration, named after Datu Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous resistance fighter in the Philippines who defeated Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in battle in 1521.
The event drew nearly 100,000 people, including families with small children.
Twitter Post
Videos from the scene
Videos taken after the car-ramming attack that left 11 dead at a Filipino street party in Vancouver Canada— cely bueno (@blcb) April 27, 2025
Courtesy: office of Sen Joel Villanueva @dwiz882 pic.twitter.com/R6ZAeGhehJ
National mourning
Prime Minister Carney addresses nation
PM Carney halted his election campaign to address the nation on Sunday morning.
He conveyed his condolences, "Those families are living every family's nightmare... I know that I join all Canadians in mourning with you."
Carney spoke of "Bayanihan," the Filipino value of community serving those in need, and the need for unity in this dark time.
Festival chaos
Eyewitness accounts of the tragic incident
Eyewitnesses have recounted their experiences from the tragedy.
Kris Pangilinan, who brought his pop-up clothing and lifestyle booth to the festival, said he heard the sound of bodies hitting the vehicle and witnessed them fly higher than food trucks.
"It looked like a bowling ball hitting bowling pins, and all the pins are flying into the air."
The suspect was held by festival attendees until police could arrive.