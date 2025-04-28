What's the story

The suspect in a fatal car-ramming attack at a Filipino heritage festival in Vancouver, Canada, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

As many as 11 people aged between five and 65 were killed after he rammed an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival in the western Canadian city.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, a 30-year-old British Columbia resident, was arrested at the site and continues to be detained after facing court.