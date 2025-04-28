What's the story

America's first-ever 3D-printed Starbucks store is now open in Brownsville, Texas. The futuristic store has been built using Danish firm COBOD's BOD2 printer.

German firm Peri 3D Construction was behind this pioneering project, which started in late 2024 and has now been completed.

This design is in line with the growing trend of using 3D printing technology in various sectors, including commercial premises and housing developments worldwide.