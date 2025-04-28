First 3D-printed Starbucks now open in this city
What's the story
America's first-ever 3D-printed Starbucks store is now open in Brownsville, Texas. The futuristic store has been built using Danish firm COBOD's BOD2 printer.
German firm Peri 3D Construction was behind this pioneering project, which started in late 2024 and has now been completed.
This design is in line with the growing trend of using 3D printing technology in various sectors, including commercial premises and housing developments worldwide.
Store details
The 3D-printed Starbucks is relatively small
Though unique in its construction method, the Brownsville Starbucks store is relatively compact.
Spanning an area of 1,400sq ft, the new establishment provides both drive-through and pick-up desk services for mobile orders.
However, the store doesn't offer indoor seating or walk-in ordering facilities.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reported that building the small-scale coffee shop cost around $1.2 million.
Construction process
The BOD2 printer uses a cement-like material
The BOD2, a large-scale printer, was set up on the Starbucks site, and it used a pre-made blueprint to extrude a cement-like mixture from a robot-controlled nozzle in layers.
It slowly built up the basic structure of the building, giving it ribbed walls.
Once printing was done, human builders added windows and other features to make it a functioning coffee shop.
Technology expansion
3D printing technology is gaining popularity in the US
The opening of the first 3D-printed Starbucks is a major milestone in the spread of this innovative technology across America.
The trend has already seen a range of projects being printed, from Walmart extensions and Marine barracks to an experimental Mars habitat.
This development marks a shift toward more efficient construction methods and shows the growing interest in sustainable building practices.