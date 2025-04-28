US in touch with India-Pakistan; urges working toward 'responsible solution'
What's the story
The United States State Department has said it is in touch with both India and Pakistan and encouraged them to work toward a "responsible resolution."
Tensions between the two Asian nations have risen in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.
"This is an evolving situation, and we are monitoring developments closely," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters in an email statement.
Official statement
US supports India, condemns Pahalgam attack
The official also stated that Washington "stands with India and strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Pahalgam," echoing recent comments made by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
In public, the US government has repeatedly expressed support for India but has not criticized Pakistan, which India blames for the attack.
Pakistan has also denied responsibility and called for a neutral probe.
Expert analysis
Kugelman comments on US-India relations
Michael Kugelman, South Asia analyst, told Reuters that India's closer partnership with the US may be a concern to Islamabad.
Kugelman argued that if India responds militarily, the US might sympathize with its counterterrorism efforts and choose not to intervene.
Furthermore, considering the Trump administration is already preoccupied with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, it has "a lot on its global plate" and might allow India and Pakistan to deal with their own problems in the beginning.
India's response
India takes strong action post-Pahalgam attack
Following the incident, both India and Pakistan took a slew of steps against each other.
Pakistan has restricted its airspace to Indian planes, while India has suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which regulates water-sharing from the Indus River and its tributaries.
The Indian government has also promised to ensure that those behind the attack and their conspirators are brought to justice and severely punished.