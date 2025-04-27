What's the story

A historic letter written by Titanic survivor Colonel Archibald Gracie has been sold for a record-breaking £300,000 (around ₹3.4 crore) at a UK auction.

The letter was sold at the Henry Aldridge and Son auction house in Wiltshire, where it was bought by an unnamed buyer.

The price is five times more than the estimated value of £60,000 for such memorabilia.

Andrew Aldridge, the auctioneer, called this unique letter an "exceptional museum grade piece," highlighting its historical significance and rarity.