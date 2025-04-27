Titanic survivor's letter fetches record ₹3.4cr at UK auction
What's the story
A historic letter written by Titanic survivor Colonel Archibald Gracie has been sold for a record-breaking £300,000 (around ₹3.4 crore) at a UK auction.
The letter was sold at the Henry Aldridge and Son auction house in Wiltshire, where it was bought by an unnamed buyer.
The price is five times more than the estimated value of £60,000 for such memorabilia.
Andrew Aldridge, the auctioneer, called this unique letter an "exceptional museum grade piece," highlighting its historical significance and rarity.
Historic document
Gracie's letter: A prophetic account of Titanic voyage
Gracie's letter, dated April 10, 1912, the day he boarded the ill-fated ship in Southampton, has been described as "prophetic."
In this letter, he told a friend that he would "await my journey's end" before passing judgment on the "fine ship."
The letter was written from cabin C51 and posted when Titanic docked in Queenstown (now Cobh), Ireland, on April 11. It was later postmarked London on April 12.
Survivor's tale
Gracie's survival and legacy after Titanic disaster
Gracie was one of around 2,200 passengers/crew members on the Titanic on its maiden voyage to New York. Over 1,500 people died in the tragedy.
He subsequently wrote about his experience in a book, The Truth About The Titanic, where he described how he survived by climbing onto an overturned lifeboat in icy waters.
Gracie faced health concerns from hypothermia and physical injuries from the incident. He fell into coma on December 2, 1912, and passed away two days later.