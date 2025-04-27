What's the story

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The April 22 incident killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Patel conveyed condolences and reiterated the FBI's unwavering support for India.

"The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government," he said on X.