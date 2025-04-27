FBI chief condemns Pahalgam attack, reaffirms support to India
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The April 22 incident killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
Patel conveyed condolences and reiterated the FBI's unwavering support for India.
"The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government," he said on X.
Patel highlights global threat of terrorism
Patel reiterated the danger of terrorism to the world, saying, "This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected."
He also thanked the cops who respond to such crises.
The United States of America has been among the first nations to offer strong support to India after the brutal Pahalgam attack.
Kash Patel's statement on X
US President and Director of National Intelligence express solidarity
US President Donald Trump has called the attack "an act of pure evil," and extended full solidarity to India.
He said the US firmly stands with India in its fight against terrorism.
US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines also expressed America's unwavering support for India in its quest to bring to justice those responsible for the heinous attack.
Pahalgam attack escalates tensions between India and Pakistan
The April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF)—a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—is one of the deadliest strikes in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack.
The incident has further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
In response, New Delhi has announced a series of punitive measures against Islamabad.
India suspends visa services and Indus Waters Treaty
India has suspended all visa services to Pakistani nationals, including for medical visas.
Indian authorities have asked all Pakistani citizens in India to leave, and warned Indian nationals against traveling to Pakistan.
Visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) to certain Pakistani categories have also been canceled, with orders to leave by Friday evening.
In a major step, New Delhi also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty—a decades-old agreement which survived wars and several terror attacks.