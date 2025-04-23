Picture of terrorists who killed 26 people in Pahalgam released
Security agencies have released three sketches and a photograph of four suspected terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people on Tuesday.
The sketches were made on the basis of detailed accounts given by survivors.
They also provided names of three individuals suspected to be involved in the attack - Asif Fauji, Abu Talha, and Suleman Shah.
Attack details
Attackers targeted male tourists
The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a senior commander of LeT, is reported to have masterminded the massacre.
India Today, citing intelligence sources, reported that five or six terrorists were involved in the attack, and foreign terrorists believed to be from Pakistan infiltrated the valley days before their attack.
Photos of 4 terrorists
Ongoing manhunt
Manhunt underway in Jammu and Kashmir
Following the attack, a manhunt has been launched throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by an inspector general has also reached terror-hit Pahalgam to assist the local police in the probe.
According to witnesses' testimonies, the terrorists asked the men about their religion before shooting them dead.
The bodies of those killed are currently being flown back to their families.
Sketches of the terrorists
Deceased
State-wise list of deceased
The deceased include six people from Maharashtra, West Bengal (2), Uttarakhand (1), Haryana (1), Uttar Pradesh (1), Bihar (1), Punjab (1), Kerala (1), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (3), Odisha (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Madhya Pradesh (1) and Arunachal Pradesh (1).
The attack also killed a Nepalese tourist and a native, a horse rider and the sole breadwinner for his family, from Pahalgam.