The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack on Tuesday left at least 26 dead and several injured.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said TRF was declared a "terrorist organization" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in January 2023.