What is The Resistance Front, terrorist group behind Pahalgam attack
What's the story
The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The attack on Tuesday left at least 26 dead and several injured.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said TRF was declared a "terrorist organization" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in January 2023.
Terrorism operations
TRF's activities and recruitment strategies
TRF was formed in 2019 as a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said the MHA notification.
The outfit has been involved in several activities, such as the recruitment of terrorists through the online medium, infiltration of terrorists, and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan to J&K.
"TRF is recruiting youth through online medium for furtherance of terrorist activities...TRF is involved in psychological operations...for inciting people of J&K to join terrorist outfits," the notification said.
Rebranding strategy
TRF's rebranding and global perception
The name change from LeT to TRF was Pakistan's strategy to project Kashmir militancy as an indigenous movement rather than an external one.
"Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammad had religious connotations and Pakistan did not want that," an official said.
The word 'Resistance' has importance in global politics and was chosen for its neutral character, distancing it from Islamic connotations, The Indian Express quoted the official as saying.
Operational growth
TRF's emergence and operational activities
TRF emerged online after Article 370 was abrogated and special status to J&K was revoked in August 2019.
Based in Karachi, it became a ground presence after merging with various outfits, including Tehreek-e-Millat Islamia and Ghaznavi Hind.
The group began claiming attacks since 2020, distinguishing itself from traditional organizations like LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Security concerns
TRF's impact on security and sovereignty
The MHA has said that TRF's activities are harmful to India's security and sovereignty.
"A large number of cases have been registered against the members/associates of the TRF relating to planning of killing of security personnel and civilians of J&K, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support proscribed terrorist organisations...," the MHA said.
Media threats
TRF's threats to media and recruitment efforts
TRF has also threatened various media houses in the Valley for their "traitorous acts," following which several journalists resigned from local publications.
The group was uncovered during a police raid in Sopore and Kupwara, where they were recruiting youths.
In 2022, police said most militants killed in the Valley were from TRF.