What's the story

The Adani Group has added India's first hydrogen-powered truck to its mining logistics operations in Chhattisgarh.

The innovative vehicle, which can carry 40,000kg for a distance of 200km, is part of the company's commitment to cleaner modes of transportation.

The launch was officiated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur, marking a major milestone in sustainable mining practices.