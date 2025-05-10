Adani Group deploys India's 1st hydrogen-powered truck in Chhattisgarh
What's the story
The Adani Group has added India's first hydrogen-powered truck to its mining logistics operations in Chhattisgarh.
The innovative vehicle, which can carry 40,000kg for a distance of 200km, is part of the company's commitment to cleaner modes of transportation.
The launch was officiated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur, marking a major milestone in sustainable mining practices.
Transition
Hydrogen-powered trucks to replace diesel vehicles
Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, has announced plans to gradually replace diesel vehicles used in its logistics operations with hydrogen-powered trucks.
The trucks are being developed in collaboration with an Indian and international energy technology firm and a major auto manufacturer.
Each truck is equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks for efficient cargo transport.
Logistics
Transporting coal for power plant
The newly launched hydrogen-powered truck will be deployed to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III Block to a power plant in Chhattisgarh.
The state-owned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited had selected Adani Enterprises as the mine developer and operator for the block through a competitive bidding process.
The partnership aims to ensure affordable and reliable electricity while setting new standards in sustainable mining practices.
Joint effort
Collaboration between Adani Natural Resources and Adani New Industries
The hydrogen-powered truck project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), both of which are a part of Adani Enterprises.
ANR will source hydrogen cells from ANIL, which is also involved in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar modules, and battery manufacturing.
This collaboration highlights the group's commitment to decarbonization and responsible mining practices.