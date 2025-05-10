2025 Honda CB650R launched in India at ₹10L
What's the story
Honda has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R bikes, making them the first motorcycles in India to feature the innovative E-Clutch system.
The advanced technology, developed by Honda in 2023, removes the necessity for clutch lever operation during starts, stops, and gear shifts.
It promises to improve rider comfort in daily traffic while retaining sporty riding thrills.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The 2025 Honda CB650R has been priced at ₹9.60 lakh, while its faired sibling, the CBR650R, is available at ₹10.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).
Bookings for the bikes are now open across Honda BigWing dealerships and online platforms.
Deliveries are likely to start by the end of this month, giving riders a chance to experience this new technology first-hand soon.
Model 1
A look at the design and performance
The new CB650R highlights Honda's Neo Sports Cafe design with a sculpted tank, round LED headlamp, and an exposed steel frame.
It draws power from a 649cc, inline four-cylinder engine that generates 94hp of power at 12,000rpm and 63Nm at 9,500rpm.
The bike also gets Showa 41mm inverted front forks and a mono-shock for suspension duties.
Dual-channel ABS on dual front disks and single rear disk brake handle braking.
Model 2
CBR650R: A sportier alternative
The 2025 CBR650R features a sportier full-fairing design with aerodynamic styling.
It gets the same mill, gearbox, and chassis as the CB650R but adds Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved safety.
The CBR650R is offered in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic shades, while the CB650R is available in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colors.