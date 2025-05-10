What's the story

Hyundai has announced a recall for its 2025 Palisade model over fire hazards.

The recall only impacts a handful of vehicles—620 units—despite the Palisade being one of Hyundai's most popular cars in the US.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) bulletin on the recall permits owners to keep driving their cars, but advises them to park them outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are made.