Hyundai SUVs recalled in the US over fire risk
What's the story
Hyundai has announced a recall for its 2025 Palisade model over fire hazards.
The recall only impacts a handful of vehicles—620 units—despite the Palisade being one of Hyundai's most popular cars in the US.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) bulletin on the recall permits owners to keep driving their cars, but advises them to park them outdoors and away from buildings until repairs are made.
Fire risk explained
Issue linked to electric oil pump's housing
The potential fire risk in the 2025 Hyundai Palisade is associated with a faulty hermetic seal on the electric oil pump's housing.
This defect, caused by damaged tooling, could allow moisture to enter and accumulate in the printed circuit board.
This accumulation might lead to an electrical short circuit and potentially ignite a fire due to the flammability of oil near an oil pump.
Repair details
Repair process and cost for affected owners
Hyundai has assured that the repair process for affected owners will be free of cost.
Those whose cars are affected by this recall will be notified in early July with instructions on how to get their vehicle repaired at a Hyundai dealer.
The required repairs include replacing the oil pump controller and wiring harness, making sure that all safety concerns are addressed effectively.
Previous recalls
Hyundai's history of fire-related recalls
This isn't the first time Hyundai has issued a recall.
Back in August 2023, the carmaker recalled 91,000 Hyundais and Kias over fire risk associated with their start/stop technology.
Likewise, in September 2022, multiple models including Telluride, Sorento, Sportage as well as Palisade from 2016-2023 were recalled over fire risks due to electrical shorts involving their trailer wiring harnesses.