The last official word from Tesla on the Roadster's production came from CEO Elon Musk in July 2024.

He said "we've completed most of the engineering" and "expect to be in production with Roadster next year." This was seven years after the prototype's unveiling.

In October 2024, Musk again commented on the new Roadster, calling it "the cherry on the icing on the cake." Be he did not reveal a launch timeline for the highly anticipated car.