What's the story

Shein, a major player in the fast-fashion industry, has raised its US prices by a huge margin across product categories, including dresses and kitchenware.

The price hike is viewed as a response to impending tariffs on small parcels.

The average price for the top 100 beauty and health items jumped by 51%, with some products even doubling in price.

Homeware and toy prices rose over 30% on average, driven by a 377% surge in the cost of kitchen towel sets.