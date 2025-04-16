What's the story

NVIDIA has projected a quarterly loss of about $5.5 billion, after it was restricted from exporting its H20 graphics processing units (GPUs) to China and other select regions.

The news sent the company's shares plummeting by over 6% in after-hours trading.

In a regulatory filing, NVIDIA said the US government informed it on April 9 that it needs a license for shipping its H20 chips to China and several other countries.