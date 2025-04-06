Failed H-1B lottery? Indians can try for these visas instead
What's the story
Results have been declared for the 2026 H-1B visa lottery, leaving many hopefuls dejected. Demand has once again exceeded supply.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had only 65,000 regular slots, plus another 20,000 spots for US master's degree holders on offer.
All unselected applicants will stay in the system if USCIS decides to conduct a second lottery round.
If it doesn't, reapplying next year or pivoting to other visa categories remains a viable path. Take a look.
Alternatives
Take a look at the options
Indian applicants who couldn't get an H-1B visa have other options to explore.
F-1 visa with Optional Practical Training (OPT) and STEM OPT extension is a favorite among students of SEVP-approved schools enrolled in full-time courses.
Other options include Green card sponsorship (EB-2 and EB-3), L-1 intracompany transfer visas, O-1 for extraordinary abilities, J-1 exchange visitor, E-2 investor, and H-3 trainee (and cap-exempt H-1Bs).
Cost breakdown
Understanding costs associated with alternative visa options
Every alternative visa has its own costs. The SEVIS fee for F-1 visas is $350 (₹29,930), and DS-160 costs $185 (₹15,820).
Green card sponsorship under EB-2 and EB-3 categories involves fees of $715 (₹61,150) for Form I-140, $345 (₹29,500) for DS-260, and $120 (₹10,260) for I-864.
Filing costs for an L-1 intracompany transfer visa include $460 (₹39,340) for Form I-129, $500 (₹42,760) as anti-fraud fees, and another charge of $190 (₹16,250) for the visa application.
Expense
What about about the rest?
The O-1 visa is for those with national/international recognition in their field. Form I-129 costs $1,055 or ₹90,200 ($530 for small firms and non-profits), plus a $190 (₹16,250) DS-160 fee.
The J-1 exchange visitor visa supports researchers, interns and other exchange programs. Fees include $220 (₹18,800) (SEVIS) and $185 or ₹15,800 (DS-160).
E2 investor visas, applicable to nationals of treaty countries investing in US businesses, cost $460 (₹39,340) for Form I-129 and $205 (₹17,500) for DS-160.