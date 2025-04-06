What's the story

Results have been declared for the 2026 H-1B visa lottery, leaving many hopefuls dejected. Demand has once again exceeded supply.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had only 65,000 regular slots, plus another 20,000 spots for US master's degree holders on offer.

All unselected applicants will stay in the system if USCIS decides to conduct a second lottery round.

If it doesn't, reapplying next year or pivoting to other visa categories remains a viable path. Take a look.