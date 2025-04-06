Columbia University hires special officers with arrest powers amid protests
What's the story
Columbia University has appointed 36 new special patrol officers, following a series of protests on campus.
These officers, appointed through a process involving the New York Police Department (NYPD) commissioner, will be subject to the commissioner's orders while remaining Columbia employees.
The decision to appoint them came after pro-Palestinian student protesters pitched an unauthorized tent on campus and barricaded themselves in an academic building last year.
Officer training
Special officers granted same powers as regular police
Columbia spokesperson Samantha Slater has confirmed that the new officers have gone through the NYPD's application process, according to New York State's Peace Officers Law.
The law allows individuals/organizations to request the NYPD commissioner to appoint their employees as special patrol officers.
They are given similar powers of arrest and use of physical force as regular cops.
Funding details
Columbia's responsibility for funding and training special officers
According to city law, Columbia University will fund the training and salaries of these officers, who will still be university employees.
The special patrol officers will have the same powers and duties as regular NYPD patrol officers.
They will have to report any summonses issued and take anyone they arrest to the local NYPD precinct.
Patrol duties
Special patrol officers will patrol restricted areas
Once sworn in, the special patrol officers will patrol Columbia's privately owned buildings, gated plazas, and lawns. These areas are usually out of reach for regular NYPD officers.
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed the new officers would be unarmed, but refused to give any other details.
The new recruits need 162 hours of state-certified training and to be sworn in by the police commissioner.