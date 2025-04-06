What's the story

Chinese AI start-up, DeepSeek, has unveiled a novel way to improve the reasoning capabilities of large language models (LLMs). The announcement comes ahead of the debut of the company's next-generation model.

The novel technique, developed with Tsinghua University researchers, combines generative reward modeling (GRM) with self-principled critique tuning.

According to a paper published on Friday, the dual approach seeks to make LLMs respond to general queries better and faster.