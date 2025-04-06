Netflix discontinues 'Stories' interactive fiction app despite strong download numbers
What's the story
As part of a wider strategy for its gaming division, Netflix has decided to cancel its Netflix Stories interactive fiction IP.
The streaming giant confirmed the move to PocketGamer.biz.
Even though new content is not being developed, users will still have access to previously released content on the app.
According to Sensor Tower's estimates, the Netflix Stories app has been downloaded 6.9 million times and is among the company's top-performing titles.
App performance
A look at other titles
Among Netflix's interactive fiction offerings, Too Hot To Handle: Love Is a Game ranks above Netflix Stories with 8.2 million downloads.
Other popular titles include GTA: San Andreas (36 million downloads) and Squid Game: Unleashed (20 million downloads).
Less than a year ago, Sarah Springwater, Director of Story for Netflix Stories, had discussed how the platform was merging top IPs and gaming to engage TV fans and attract new viewers via apps.
Strategy shift
Netflix's new gaming strategy
Despite killing Netflix Stories, the company is still invested in the interactive fiction genre. It has teamed up with Series Entertainment and Pixelberry for Single's Inferno: Choices, which is in soft launch in the Philippines.
The company's gaming division is now headed by President Alain Tascan.
Earlier this month, Jeet Shroff, Vice President of Games Technology and Portfolio Development at Netflix, revealed a shift from expanding its game catalog to maximizing reach and innovating with suitable games for its platform.