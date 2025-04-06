What's the story

As part of a wider strategy for its gaming division, Netflix has decided to cancel its Netflix Stories interactive fiction IP.

The streaming giant confirmed the move to PocketGamer.biz.

Even though new content is not being developed, users will still have access to previously released content on the app.

According to Sensor Tower's estimates, the Netflix Stories app has been downloaded 6.9 million times and is among the company's top-performing titles.