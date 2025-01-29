What's the story

Alibaba has announced the launch of its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Qwen 2.5 Max.

The Chinese tech giant's cloud division claims that this new model outperforms leading AI models like DeepSeek, OpenAI's GPT-4o, and Meta's Llama.

Alibaba's introduction of Qwen 2.5 Max comes as a strategic response to the rise of DeepSeek. The latter recently launched the powerful R1 model, which has created quite a stir in the tech world for being cost-effective and energy efficient than its rivals.