What's the story

PwC's 28th Annual Global CEO Survey indicates a major shift in the mindset of Indian business leaders. The study included responses from 4,701 CEOs across 109 countries.

According to the survey, while optimism about India's economic growth continues to be high, worries about the long-term sustainability of their companies are also increasing.

A whopping 42% of all respondents feel their firms would be economically viable only for 10 years or less on their current trajectory.