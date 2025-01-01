Summarize Simplifying... In short On New Year's Eve, Indians turned to online platforms for party essentials, with a surge in orders for items like chips, chocolates, cold drinks, and ice cubes.

Personal care products, particularly flavored condoms, also saw a significant increase in sales.

Personal care products, particularly flavored condoms, also saw a significant increase in sales.

Unusual requests such as blindfolds, handcuffs, and men's underwear highlighted the diverse needs of customers and the growing reliance on instant delivery services during festive occasions.

By 8:00pm, Blinkit had delivered over 2L packets of aloo bhujia

Chips, chocolates: What Indians ordered online on New Year's Eve

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:15 am Jan 01, 202510:15 am

What's the story The arrival of 2025 was celebrated at home across India, and quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart saw a spike in demand for party essentials. By 8:00pm, Blinkit had delivered over two lakh packets of aloo bhujia, while Swiggy Instamart was processing up to 853 chips orders per minute at peak. Milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, and paneer were Swiggy Instamart's most searched items.

Product popularity

Beverages saw significant demand

Cold drinks and ice cubes were also a hit among partygoers. Blinkit said it had delivered 6,834 packets of ice cubes by 8:00pm, while BigBasket witnessed a whopping 1,290% rise in ice cube orders. Non-alcoholic beverages witnessed a massive 552% spike in sales on BigBasket, along with a whopping 325% spike in disposable cup and plate orders. Demand for soda and mocktail ingredients also grew by over 200%.

Sales surge

Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit reported spike in personal care products

Personal care products also saw a surge in sales. By the afternoon of yesterday, Swiggy Instamart had delivered 4,779 packs of condoms. Blinkit claimed to have delivered over one lakh packs of condoms by 9:50pm, with chocolate being the most popular flavor (around 39% of sales). Strawberry and bubblegum followed at 31% and 19%, respectively. These numbers give a glimpse of how Indians prepped for their New Year's Eve celebrations.

Unusual requests

Unique orders and unexpected demand

Swiggy Instamart saw unique orders like blindfolds and handcuffs. Blinkit saw an unexpected spike in demand for men's underwear along with the usual party supplies. These bizarre requests show the varied needs of customers during festive occasions, and emphasize the increasing dependence on instant delivery services. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa and Swiggy Instamart co-founder Phani Kishan A both spent New Year's Eve, live-tweeting about these popular items ordered on their platforms.