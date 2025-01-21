What's the story

The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) will soon transform its method of processing initial public offering (IPO) documents using artificial intelligence (AI).

Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch made the announcement at the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) Annual Convention.

The regulator is working on a standardized IPO template to simplify the filing process for issuers and merchant bankers.