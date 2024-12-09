Summarize Simplifying... In short Flipkart, the Indian e-commerce giant, is reportedly planning to launch its IPO within the next 12-15 months, after raising nearly $1 billion in funding this year.

The company, majority-owned by Walmart, has seen significant growth under CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, outpacing the industry average and maintaining its market lead during the festive season.

A successful IPO could provide a substantial return on investment for Walmart.

Flipkart, India’s largest ecommerce firm, is currently valued at $36 billion

Flipkart plans to launch IPO in 12-15 months: Report

By Mudit Dube 09:41 am Dec 09, 202409:41 am

What's the story India's leading e-commerce platform Flipkart is gearing up for an IPO in the next 12-15 months, according to The Economic Times. The company has initiated the process by changing its domicile from Singapore to India, aiming to go public by late 2025 or early 2026. Flipkart's proposed IPO will be the largest share issue by a new-economy company in India. It will have a major impact on the country's start-up sector, which is the third largest in the world.

Funding details

Flipkart's IPO journey and funding

Flipkart has been talking about IPO plans since late 2021. However, the talks were put on hold amid poor market conditions in 2022-23. The company has raised nearly $1 billion in funding this year, including a major $350 million contribution from Google. The recent spate of consumer firms' IPOs in India has sparked interest in a public share sale at Flipkart once again.

Investment returns

Walmart's investment in Flipkart and potential IPO payout

Since buying Flipkart in 2018, Walmart has pumped in over $2 billion in primary capital into the company through several funding rounds. Just this year, it invested $600 million. Walmart now owns nearly 81% of Flipkart, with SoftBank and GIC being among other investors. A successful IPO by Flipkart could give the US-based retail giant a massive return on investment.

Business performance

Flipkart's growth and market position

Under Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart is working on improving its bottom line while growing at a rate slightly higher than the industry average. During its October quarter earnings call, Walmart reported Flipkart had achieved double-digit growth during its flagship Big Billion Days sale this year. Analysts estimate the Indian e-commerce industry clocked ₹1 lakh crore in gross sales this festive month and Flipkart has retained its lead during this key festive season.