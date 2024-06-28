In brief Simplifying... In brief The OPPO Reno12 series is set to impress with its AI-driven camera and productivity features.

AI will be at the center of the Reno12 series, says OPPO India

OPPO Reno12 series to boast AI-driven camera and productivity features

What's the story OPPO is set to launch the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G in India. Following the latest trend, the devices will be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera features. They may also integrate several AI tools to improve productivity. Recently launched in Europe, the Reno12 series is confirmed to debut in India soon. It will be available through Flipkart.

Generative AI to enhance photographic results

The Reno12 series includes an AI Eraser 2.0 that can identify and remove background distractions with just a tap and fill the void using generative AI. This tool can achieve image recognition accuracy of up to 98%. The device also includes AI Clear Face technology, part of the AI Perfect Shot suite, which enhances photographic details. An innovative feature called AI Studio is also onboard to let users transform photos into digital avatars.

The device offer Pixel-like 'Best Take' feature

The Reno12 series comes with an AI Best Face feature, designed to capture the perfect shot by recognizing human faces and expressions. It is even capable of "opening" the eyes of a subject if they were closed when the photo was taken, similar to Pixel.

Take a look at the productivity tools

The Reno12 series aims to be user's everyday AI companion, featuring an AI Toolbox powered by Google Gemini LLM. This toolbox includes utilities such as AI Writer, AI Summary, and AI Speak to expedite tedious tasks. Meanwhile, the AI Recording Summary function, can summarize everyday office meetings in both English and Hindi for meetings up to five hours long.

Enhanced conversations and battery life

The Reno12 series boasts AI Clear Voice that uses algorithms to eliminate background noise by up to 40dB, enhancing human voices for clear conversations on platforms like Zoom and WhatsApp. This ensures efficient performance even in noisy environments. The series also employs AI to optimize battery life through OPPO's Trinity Engine, adjusting the chipset's power consumption based on each app's computational demands.