Six top Indian companies, including TCS, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries, added a whopping ₹2 lakh crore to their market cap, with TCS leading the pack.

However, not all firms enjoyed this growth, as Bharti Airtel and ITC saw a dip in their valuations.

However, not all firms enjoyed this growth, as Bharti Airtel and ITC saw a dip in their valuations.

The market closed slightly lower after the Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain interest rates, despite reducing the cash reserve ratio.

TCS and HDFC Bank emerged as biggest gainers

Top 6 Indian companies add ₹2L crore to market cap

By Akash Pandey 06:38 pm Dec 08, 202406:38 pm

What's the story The cumulative market valuation of six of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies, saw a major jump last week. The total surge stood at ₹2,03,116.81 crore, indicating positive investor sentiment on Dalal Street. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers in this bullish trend, which also saw Sensex and Nifty indices making huge gains.

TCS and HDFC Bank lead the surge

TCS led the surge with its market capitalization rising by ₹62,574.82 crore, taking the company's total valuation to ₹16,08,782.61 crore. HDFC Bank followed closely behind, adding ₹45,338.17 crore to its valuation which now stands at ₹14,19,270.28 crore.

Other major gainers in market valuation

Reliance Industries also posted strong gains, with its market value climbing by ₹26,185.14 crore to ₹17,75,176.68 crore. The increase further cemented its position as India's most valuable company. Infosys's market capitalization jumped by ₹26,885.8 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,98,560.13 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) reported a profit of ₹22,311.55 crore, boosting its market valuation to ₹7,71,087.17 crore, while ICICI Bank added ₹19,821.33 crore to its valuation, which now stands at ₹9,37,545.57 crore.

Not all top companies saw an increase

Despite the overall positive trend, not all companies in the top 10 performed positively. Bharti Airtel's valuation fell by ₹16,720.1 crore, taking its total market cap to ₹9,10,005.80 crore. ITC experienced a decline of ₹7,256.27 crore, closing the week at ₹5,89,572.01 crore. Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw smaller drops of ₹2,843.01 crore and ₹1,265 crore, respectively.

Market closes lower after RBI's announcement

On Friday, the Sensex edged down by 0.07% to close at 81,709.12 points, while the Nifty slipped 0.12% to settle at 24,677.8. This movement came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to improve liquidity but chose to keep interest rates unchanged.