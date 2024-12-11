The price band for the issue has been set at ₹265-₹279 per share

MobiKwik IPO fully subscribed in 1 hour: Check latest GMP

By Mudit Dube 12:47 pm Dec 11, 202412:47 pm

What's the story The IPO of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd, the parent company of digital payments platform MobiKwik, has been fully subscribed within the first hour of its launch today. The issue seeks to raise a total of ₹572 crore by issuing 2.05 crore shares, without an offer-for-sale component. The price band for this entirely book-built issue has been set at ₹265-₹279 per share. At the time of writing, Mobikwik IPO's GMP stood at ₹136, translating to a potential gain of 48.75%.

Investor response

Retail investors drive demand for MobiKwik IPO

Retail investors have displayed tremendous interest in the MobiKwik IPO, with their portion oversubscribed over 11.09 times within hours of the launch. Non-institutional investors' (NII) portion was booked 2.46 times, reflecting a strong demand across investor categories. The company has also appointed SBI Capital Markets Ltd and Dam Capital Advisors Ltd as the book-running lead managers for this issue.

Pre-IPO funding

MobiKwik secures ₹257.40 crore from anchor investors

Ahead of the IPO launch, MobiKwik had raised ₹257.40 crore from anchor investors by allotting 92.26 lakh equity shares at an allocation price of ₹279 per share. Of the total allocation, 49.28 lakh equity shares were allocated to six domestic mutual funds through 10 schemes, further strengthening the company's financial position before going public.

Timeline

MobiKwik IPO subscription and listing dates

The subscription window for the MobiKwik IPO will stay open from December 11 to December 13. The company will finalize the basis of share allotment on December 16, with successful bidders likely to have their shares credited to their demat accounts by December 17. The stocks will be listed on both BSE and NSE on December 18, marking a major milestone in the company's journey.