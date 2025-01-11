Modi to attend AI Action Summit in France: Key takeaways
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, which will be held in France on February 10 and 11.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the development while addressing the 30th Conference of Ambassadors.
Macron called the summit a platform for an international dialog on AI and stressed the importance of the issue as a global conversation.
Global participation
Macron highlights India's key role in AI development
Macron emphasized the key roles of the US, China, and India, as well as Gulf countries, in developing and regulating AI technologies.
"The US, China, and major emerging countries such as India have a key role to play," he said.
The French President also highlighted that the summit seeks to promote innovation and talent while placing France and Europe at the center of the global AI landscape.
Strategic collaboration
France acknowledges India's significance in AI summit
The French Presidency had earlier confirmed India's invitation to the AI Action Summit in December, calling it a "very important country."
Speaking at a press briefing on the summit, it was disclosed that 90 countries including India were invited.
The French Presidency said, "We have invited India and are working very closely with India in the run-up to the summit."
Summit focus
AI Action Summit to address misinformation, misuse of AI
The French Presidency also emphasized that the summit will tackle issues concerning disinformation and the abuse of AI.
The event will be held at the Grand Palais in Paris and will see the participation of heads of state, government leaders, heads of international organizations, CEOs from different companies, academia representatives, NGOs, artists, and civil society members.
Thematic discussions
AI summit to explore 5 key themes
The AI Action Summit will focus on five main themes: public interest in AI, the future of work, innovation and culture, trust in AI, and global AI governance.
On February 10, stakeholders will engage in several sessions.
Macron will host a formal dinner for heads of state and other VIPs that evening.
The next day will see a dedicated leaders' session only for heads of state.