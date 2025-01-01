First-in-India: Air India introduces free in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic routes
Air India has introduced free in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on select domestic routes. This is the first time an Indian airline has offered such a service. The complimentary Wi-Fi is available to passengers traveling aboard Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and some Airbus A321 neo planes. The service can be accessed on laptops, tablets, and smartphones (iOS/Android). Users can connect multiple devices at the same time while flying above 10,000 feet.
Air India's CCEO comments on new service
Rajesh Dogra, Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer, emphasized the significance of connectivity in today's travel. He said, "For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency." Dogra was confident that passengers would love this new feature as part of their in-flight experience with Air India.
How to access Wi-Fi on Air India flights?
To avail the free in-flight Wi-Fi, passengers will have to switch on Wi-Fi on their device and choose the 'Air India Wi-Fi' network. After being redirected to the Air India portal, they will have to enter their PNR and last name for verification. While the service will expand across Air India's fleet, Wi-Fi availability will depend on satellite connectivity, bandwidth usage, and any applicable government restrictions.