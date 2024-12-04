Summarize Simplifying... In short India is facing a surge in cyber threats, with a significant increase in mobile malware attacks and phishing scams, particularly targeting the country's top private banks.

India accounted for 28% of all global mobile malware attacks

India is world's most targeted nation for mobile malware attacks

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:19 pm Dec 04, 202412:19 pm

What's the story India has become the most targeted nation for mobile malware attacks, ahead of US and Canada. This revelation comes from a report by Zscaler ThreatLabZ. Mobile malware is a malicious software designed to target mobile devices like smartphones, to gain access to private data. The 2024 Mobile, IoT, and OT Threat Report examined over 20 billion mobile threat transactions between June 2023 and May 2024. It discovered that India represented 28% of all global mobile malware attacks in this period.

Challenges

India's cyber threat landscape: A rising concern

The report's findings further underscore a worrying trend in India's cybersecurity space. The country has witnessed a surge in cyber threats, with cybercriminals taking advantage of the rapid digitalization. A different study noted a whopping 158% increase in financial losses from device-based scams in Delhi alone, with ₹452 crore stolen in the first six months of 2024. These numbers highlight the dire need for Indian organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity.

Cyber threats

Phishing scams and mobile malware attacks on the rise

The Zscaler ThreatLabZ report also highlighted a rise in phishing scams targeting mobile users of India's top private banks. Cybercriminals have been leveraging fake banking websites to dupe users into revealing sensitive information like login credentials and bank details. In the Asia-Pacific region, India contributed a whopping 66.5% of all mobile malware attacks, emphasizing the importance for businesses to adopt advanced security measures to safeguard their digital assets.

Improvements

India's progress in mitigating outbound cyber threats

Despite the increase in mobile malware attacks, India has made progress in curbing outbound cyber threats. The country now ranks seventh as a malware origin point in the Asia-Pacific region, up from its previous fifth position. This progress can be attributed to improved cybersecurity practices and awareness. However, legacy systems and under-protected IoT environments still remain prime targets for cybercriminals.

Global threats

Global cybersecurity concerns and the role of AI

Globally, more than 200 malicious apps were detected on the Google Play Store, downloaded over eight million times combined. IoT devices witnessed a 45% year-on-year growth in malware transactions, fueled by botnets for large-scale cyberattacks. Security experts recommend AI-backed solutions and Zero Trust frameworks to tackle these issues. They also emphasize on stronger legislation to fight cybercrimes, considering its international character.