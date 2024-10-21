Summarize Simplifying... In short After a cyberattack on WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange, CoinSwitch is taking legal action to recover its frozen funds.

In response to a court order, WazirX disclosed wallet addresses, prompting CoinSwitch to create a public dashboard to track and manage funds.

Amid ongoing legal proceedings, CoinSwitch is striving to reclaim its assets, including INR, ERC20 tokens, and other tokens on WazirX. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WazirX lost nearly 45% of its crypto asset holdings

WazirX moved $73.63M to global exchanges post-cyberattack, CoinSwitch CEO claims

By Akash Pandey 04:32 pm Oct 21, 202404:32 pm

What's the story CoinSwitch CEO and co-founder Ashish Singhal, has alleged that WazirX transferred nearly $73.63 million in user cryptocurrency assets to global exchanges Bybit and KuCoin. The move comes after WazirX suffered a major cyberattack, losing nearly 45% of its crypto asset holdings. Singhal's platform flagged the transfer as coming from WazirX, with $72.13 million going to Bybit and $1.5 million to KuCoin.

Security breach

WazirX's cyberattack and its aftermath

The cyberattack on WazirX, India's largest crypto exchange, took place in July when one of its multisig wallets was compromised. The security breach resulted in a massive loss for the platform, which is estimated to hold accounts for about 33% of India's crypto users. After the incident, WazirX was ordered by a Singapore Court to reveal the addresses of around 240,000 wallets with balances. Note that WazirX's parent company, Zettai Pte, is based in Singapore.

User assistance

CoinSwitch's response to WazirX's wallet disclosure

In light of the court-ordered wallet disclosure, CoinSwitch created a dashboard to help users track and manage their funds linked to these wallet addresses. "We are pursuing legal action against WazirX to recover our funds so it's important for us to understand the information they have shared deeply," Singhal said. He added that this new tool was developed by their team and is now publicly available for all crypto investors.

Legal action

Legal battle and fund recovery efforts

CoinSwitch is currently fighting a legal battle with WazirX to reclaim 2% of its funds frozen after the cyberattack. The funds include ₹12.4 crore in INR, ₹28.7 crore in ERC20 tokens, and ₹39.9 crore in other tokens on WazirX. Singhal called the dashboard "just one piece of a complex puzzle" they're trying to solve amid ongoing legal proceedings against WazirX.