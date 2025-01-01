Summarize Simplifying... In short Linking your YouTube content to an advertiser can be done via the YouTube Studio mobile app, giving the advertiser access to your video's performance metrics.

You have full control over accepting or declining these requests.

The feature is aimed at improving the management of brand partnerships

How to link your branded YouTube content to an advertiser

01:57 pm Jan 01, 2025

What's the story YouTube has a feature that enables creators to link their branded content with an advertiser's Google Ads account. The move is aimed at improving the management of brand partnerships and sharing organic video metrics. Ultimately, it would increase the chances of advertisers promoting creator content. Let's take a look at how it works.

Performance tracking

Advertisers can track content performance

Once a creator accepts an advertiser's link request, the latter gets access to the performance metrics of the content through their Google Ads account. This feature also allows entities associated with the advertiser's Google Ads account to target ads at viewers of the linked YouTube video. However, this is subject to permissions granted via Google Ads platforms.

Method

Link requests and creator autonomy

Usually, link requests are received from advertisers with whom the creators have worked before. However, there can also be requests from new brands. Either way, the decision to accept or decline a link request is solely up to the creator, giving them full control over their channel's content.

Steps

How to link?

To accept a link request, open the YouTube Studio mobile app. From the bottom menu, press 'Content.' Now, find the relevant video, click on 'More,' followed by 'Edit' and then 'Brand linking.' Next to the advertiser, click on 'View request.' Finally, choose whether you want to link your video or decline the request.

Process

Unlinking content and link request duration

Both the creators and advertisers can unlink a video whenever they want. All they have to do is head over to the 'Brand linking' section for their video, and click on 'Unlink' next to the advertiser. Notably, while video link requests don't expire, an advertiser can withdraw a pending link request.